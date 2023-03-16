Blade of Darkness cuts on consoles, HD upgrade for PC – That’s Gaming

124

Blade of Darkness, a re-release of the classic fantasy action-adventure title, finds its way to Xbox and Playstation today. Previously known in some regions as Severance: Blade of Darkness, the modern version gets an HD treatment on PC and soon on Nintendo Switch. Prepare for a classic tale of sword and sorcery and venture onto any system!

Chaos grips the world. The Central Kingdoms are no longer safe as the King’s Knights cannot withstand the dangers looming over them. Orcs swarm the roads and strange beasts search for prey in the darkness. Hope lurks in legends as Ianna, mother of all living things, once gave a mighty sword to a chosen hero to venture into the abyss and defeat evil. But those stories are now a thing of the past. The world needs a new champion who will wield the blade and destroy the enemy … this time forever.

Blade of Darkness is back – this time on two latest generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles. This new version comes with an HD texture update, also arriving on PC. The upgrade is coming soon to the Nintendo Switch. Choose one of the four heroes and defeat evil in a game some call the Father of Souls (the original version came out 8 years before Demon’s Souls).

Relive nostalgia or see how video game history was faked. Experience the original gameplay and story with all the features modern players have become accustomed to in recent years. These include scaled up textures, improved anti-aliasing, reworked camera and gamepad support.

Game features

Four playable characters – Choose your champion from Ianna – Tukaram, the barbarian; Naglfar, the dwarf; Sargon, the knight; or Zoe, the Amazon – each with unique strengths, weaknesses and fighting skills, as you battle your way through a blood-soaked quest to save the world from the forces of Chaos.

Bloody and gory combat – Learn devastating combo attacks and use them to dismember your opponents. Chop off your enemies’ limbs and use them as weapons!

A detailed and dark fantasy world – Fight orcs, trolls, golems, demons, skeletons and countless evil enemy creatures as you explore treacherous tombs, frozen fortresses, demonic spires, deserts, temples and palaces.

Interactive environments – Destroy in-game objects with fire or your fists as you solve puzzles and defuse traps that combine physics, hydraulics and deadly traps!

New HD graphics for a genre-defining game – We’re happy to bring Blade of Darkness back to life, now in full HD. It is an enduring classic that at the time of its release inspired many games in the action-adventure genre with its approach to combat.

Blade of Darkness is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch.