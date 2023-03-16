Aston Martin has become one of the most iconic car brands in the world and a national treasure for residents of the United Kingdom. The car brand has been around for generations and has given the world tons of striking and exciting vehicles, including the DBS series of cars that became known as James Bond’s favorite vehicles.

To this end, Aston Martin has actually revealed that it will soon wrap up the current DBS era and wrap things up with a final car that will be the most powerful ever to fall into this family of cars.

It will be known as the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate and will feature a twin-turbo V12 engine under the hood, as well as a variety of new design changes to the DBS formula, including the front splitter, rear diffuser, cooling and aerodynamic packages.

The vehicle will be a limited product with only 499 units made in total worldwide, and it will actually begin delivering to those who have already ordered one in Q3 2023, with production beginning in Q1 2023.

The press release does not mention the price of the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate, but you can check out the very sleek car below.