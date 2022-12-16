Donald Trump Launches NFT Card Collection – Contest winners can dine or golf with the 45th president

Former 45th President of the United States Donald Trump has announced the launch of his new non-fungible token trading cards (NFT) on December 15, 2022. Trump revealed the NFT collection via his Truth Social account and the former president told his fans that the NFTs would make “a great Christmas gift.“

Donald Trump announced his own collection of trading cards on Thursday. The NFTs can be viewed at collecttrumpcards.com and according to the web portal, Trump’s NFT trading cards are minted using the Polygon blockchain. The reason Trump used Polygon is because the network “describes itself as green and carbon neutral, making it better for the environment.“Trump’s account on Truth Social announced the debut of the NFT collection.

There is a ZERO PERCENT chance that the core MAGA audience who might purchase Trump NFTs actually understands what NFTs are. Gonna be a lot of angry people tweeting when they don’t get a pack of cards and a stick of bubble gum in the mail. 😆 #MajorAnnouncement – VAN (@RightHandVAN) December 15, 2022

“Major announcement“, Trump wrote. “My official Donald Trump digital trading card collection has arrived! These limited edition cards feature amazing illustrations from my life… [and] career. Collect all your favorite Trump digital trading cards, very similar to a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” said the former 45th President of the United States. “Buy your cards now. Only $99 each. It would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t wait. They will go, I believe, very quickly“, added Donald Trump.

According to the website, by purchasing Trump’s NFT cards, buyers are automatically entered into a lottery that features various prizes. For example, a winner could “spend a memorable evening in Miami for an exclusive dinner hosted by Trump“, he could “enjoy an unforgettable private meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago“, or “join Donald on the green for an exclusive hour of golf“. However, the site also states that no purchase is necessary to enter the contest. The announcement of Trump’s NFT collection has angered many crypto-currency supporters, as a large number of people have commented on Trump’s latest venture via social media.

Scott Melker, also known as “The Wolf Of All Streets“. says: “I have so many questions and comments, but really just in disbelief and confusion and I hope it all comes down to zero posthaste so we can start over.“Digital currency advocate Eric Wall also reacted to the former president’s NFT collection. “Wait a minute“, Wall tweeted. “These NFTs give you access to a community. Dinner with Trump. Golf with Trump. Zoom calls. One-on-one meetings. Autographs. These aren’t baseball cards. It’s a SimpDAO.“

I have so many questions and comments but really just in disbelief and confused and hope it all goes to zero post haste so we can start again. pic.twitter.com/sOVCTfUQRs – The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) December 15, 2022

Trump’s website also states that the maps are only “intended to be collectibles for individual enjoyment only, not investment vehicles.“In addition, anyone who purchases 45 Trump NFT cards is “insured“to get a ticket to attend a “gala dinner” with Trump in South Florida and the person will get 45 sweepstakes entries. The only thing needed to buy a Trump NFT card is an email address, and people can buy with a major credit card or crypto. Wrapped ethereum (WETH) is mentioned as the accepted crypto currency that people can use to buy a Trump NFT card.