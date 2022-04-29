Dodge is preparing a new model: when the Hornet will be launched

The car will be based on an Alfa Romeo model.

You won’t have to wait long to buy a Dodge plug-in hybrid.

At a conference, Dodge chief Tim Kuniskis revealed that a hybrid edition of the upcoming Hornet compact car will be unveiled this summer, probably during a “Speed ​​Week” starting on August 15th. The director of the Stellantis badge did not provide further details, but plans for the regular Hornet should give a good idea of ​​what to expect.

No, the Hornet is not a revival of either the AMC compact or the 2006 concept. Tonale’s 1.3 liters, as well as a factory in Naples, Italy. Tonale will add 272 hp in its American version, but it is not certain if Hornet will provide similar power. The machine can be relatively inexpensive for a plug-in, given its size.

Stellant Strategy

It may take some time for more data to become available on Dodge’s all-electric muscle car. Kuniskis said he hoped to show the high-performance electric vehicle before the Hornet, but an unnamed factor “outside our industry” prevented any firm commitment. Dodge has previously said that the “eMuscle” will be launched by 2024 and will gradually abandon its Gasoline Challenger and Charger cars on a similar timeline.

Stellantis is stepping up its electrification efforts and expects half of its U.S. passenger vehicles to be pure electric vehicles by 2030, but Americans do not currently have affordable plug-in hybrid options – they are usually more expensive options, such as minivans. Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

If Stellantis can keep the cost of the Dodge Hornet relatively low, it could open the door for customers who previously had to buy competing brands to get more affordable PHEV vehicles.