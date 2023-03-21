Diablo 4 has support forNvidia DLSS 3 – That’s Gaming

182

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4 is the latest game to support Nvidia DLSS 3, following games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and the upcoming Witchfire. Nvidia released a new trailer announcing this, but the technology is not shown in action.

Those with GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs won’t have to wait long to try out DLSS 3. It will be available when Diablo 4 launches, but unfortunately open beta players won’t have it available for the next few days. Let’s hope gameplay will be shown with DLSS 3 enabled before the game is released.

Diablo 4 will be released on June 6 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC. The development team has already confirmed that ray tracing will be added in a post-launch update. As for the open beta, it starts on March 17 to 19 for those who have pre-ordered. Anyone can try out the game for free from March 24 to 26.