Payne’s Valley now available in PGA TOUR 2K23; Nelly Korda available soon – That’s Gaming

Reserve your tee time – Payne’s Valley is now available to play in PGA TOUR 2K23. Payne’s Valley, the first course for the public designed by PGA TOUR 2K23-cover athlete and director Tiger Woods, is set in the majestic Ozark Mountains of Missouri. Players can now experience the pristine waterfalls and streams, limestone cliffs, sweeping fairways and greens, as well as the famous 19th hole – “The Big Rock.”

2K has also announced that Nelly Korda will be coming as a playable pro later this year to PGA TOUR 2K23 is coming. The second world champion, Olympic gold medalist and eight-time LPGA Tour winner will join the ranks of Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko as playable female pros in the game. Check out Korda’s PGA TOUR 2K23 Scan session on PGA TOUR 2K’s social channels here.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition, Tiger Woods Edition and Standard Edition are now available for PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam.