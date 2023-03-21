Coinbase wants to create a crypto-exchange abroad : Bloomberg

The American Coinbase would consider setting up a offshore crypto-trading platform while theregulatory environment at US is becoming more and more weighing.

According to Bloombergciting sources close to the matter, Coinbase recently discussed with its institutional clients, market makers and investment firms, its intention to create a overseas exchange – “away from the main Coinbase market”.

Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Coinbase is a pioneering cryptocurrency exchange platform. The establishment of a offshore exchange would occur in a context of increasing regulatory uncertainty in the United States.

The US financial regulator has again suggested that proof-of-stake tokens, such as ETH, should be regulated as securities and several giants, including rival Kraken, have recently been sanctioned.

In addition to regulation, with the fall of Signature and Silvergate, crypto players are now finding themselves increasingly cut off from the US banking system.

“As noted on our blog, we are accelerating our international ‘Go Broad, Go Deep’ strategy across six continents to better serve our global user base. Our international expansion campaign will focus on challenging regulatory jurisdictions.” commented a spokesperson for the crypto exchange following the release of the report, without giving further details.

The new platform would allow trading of crypto derivatives (perpetual swaps), reports in parallel TheBlock.

