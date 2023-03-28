Circle turns to De Gaulle Fleurance for its French operations

The group of lawyers De Gaulle Fleurance accompanies the American giant Circle in its implementation project in France.

Last week, CircleCircle, the issuer of USDC and EUROC stablecoins, announced that it would expand its operations in Europe with the France in the line of fire.

And to carry out its expansion plans, the U.S. fintech is now working with the law and notary firm De Gaulle Fleurance based in Paris.

Circle has chosen De Gaulle Fleurance to assist it in its project to establish itself in France and to obtain the regulatory authorizations necessary for the development of its activity,” the firm announced in a press release shared with RoyalsBlue.com.

The stablecoin company is currently seeking to become a licensed electronic money institution and a registered digital asset service provider (DASP).

“We are proud to support Circle in its plans to establish itself in France. France has been a forerunner in putting in place regulations that protect investors while encouraging innovation. This is a great opportunity for cryptoasset and blockchain players around the world, such as Circlewho choose Paris to establish and develop their activities in Europe,” commented Henri-Nicolas Fleurance, Anne Maréchal and Cyril Tour, the managers in charge of the file at De Gaulle Fleurance.

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Register-to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.