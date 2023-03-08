Buy the 600W complete set premium ready to plug in now at an affordable price















A balcony power plant can save you a realistic €200 in energy costs per year – if used correctly. Since VAT was abolished in 2023, they have become cheaper. Solar energy is so easy!

Balcony power plants are small, compact solar power plants that can be installed on a balcony or terrace. They usually are easy to install and require no special knowledge or permits. Almost everyone can now produce solar energy themselves – just register, plug in, done.

Here we want to introduce you to a balcony power plant with 600W from a small family business in Schrobenhausen sold in Bavaria. You only put on Premium components from renowned manufacturers that include durability, efficiency and long warranty periods! And the whole thing Price from only 689€!

Balcony power station 600W complete set for the socket

This is exactly what the balcony power plant package from Gartenkraftwerke.de can do:

2x monocrystalline solar modules from Ja-Solar, each with 380 watts

1x Hoymiles HM-600 – one of the best and best-selling inverters

12 year manufacturer guarantee

incl. solar cable for connecting the solar modules

5m Schuko cable + plug set

(Optional) Shelly WiFi socket for performance tracking with app















Only high-quality components should go into a balcony power plant. After all, you generate energy and want to have some of it for a long time.

The solar modules from JA Solar come from one of the best-known solar companies for balcony power plants. Long guarantee meets efficiency. The modules are also worth their money in the long term, because JA Solar promises an extremely low, linear loss of performance – this amounts to only 0.6% per year. So even in 10 years you won’t notice much of it.

The Hoymiles HM-600 inverter is one of the most efficient and renowned models. It was even hard to find for a while last year – now it’s available and finding its way into this complete set. Speaking of: That pure set would only cost 669€, but I definitely recommend the cable for 20€, through which you can simply plug your balcony power plant into the socket to feed it. On request there would be one more Shelly wifi plug possible, which is also affordable at €20 – it also lets you track the whole thing and monitor it via the app.

Balcony power plant: yield, feed-in, registration and construction















With the Shelly WLAN socket, you can monitor and evaluate your balcony power plant via an app. Useful for anyone who wants to get more out of it.

Balcony power plants are a simple and inexpensive way to use solar energy in your own four walls. Since they do not require complex installations or permits, they can also be used in rented apartments. They are ideal for people who do not have their own garden or roof to install larger solar power plants. Important: Balcony power plants must be registered and the electricity meter checked beforehand. The best way to do this is to read our instructions, where you will find all the information:

Buy now: Balcony power station 600W ready to plug in for only €689



