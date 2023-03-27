Burning Shores can only be played after end of story – That’s Gaming

204

Ahead of the release of the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West, developer Guerrilla has released a new trailer explaining to players how to prepare for the upcoming expansion. Check out the trailer below.

Following the events of Horizon Forbidden West, Burning Shores puts players in Aloy’s shoes as she explores a new unexplored territory. The trailer encourages players to warm up by playing some regular gameplay before entering the expansion.

Players can access the Burning Shores DLC after completing all story missions in the base game. As a result, players will receive a call from Sylens – played by Lance Reddick, who recently passed away – who then guides Aloy to the beginning of the expansion.

Pre-orders for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores started recently. The DLC includes pre-order bonuses in the form of the Blacktide Dye Outfit and the Blaktide Sharpshot Bow.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will release for the PS5 on April 19.