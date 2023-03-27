Le Bristol Paris to launch an NFT collection

The very chic Parisian hotel The Bristol tilts in the Web3 with its own NFT collection. The tokens will allow access to privileges ” usually totally inaccessible “.

Le Bristol Parisone of the most luxurious palaces in the capital, has announced the upcoming launch of an NFT collection offering “out of the ordinary” privileges to its future (and few) holders.

The hotel, located in the 8th arrondissement of Paris and whose history dates back to 1758, is thus crossing the eras and will therefore put on sale a very limited series of 11 non-fungible tokens named ” The Bristol Unlocked “.

Becoming a holder of one of the Bristol’s NFTs opens up uncommon privileges. Each owner automatically becomes a member of the H3ritage, a club without equal,” says the palace.

Members of the H3ritage will be able to order exclusive dishes, have access to the “iconic” pool on the 6th floor or participate in events organized by the 5-star hotel.

“In addition, there is a experience that no one had ever had the chance to live until then. A unique reward for each of the 11 NFTs, which will only be revealed to the purchaser after purchase,” the ad states.

According to a statement shared with RoyalsBlue.comLe Bristol has partnered with Metav.rs, a French startup specialized in Web3 that raised 3 million euros in the fall, to implement this project. The drop is scheduled for April 14, 2023.

