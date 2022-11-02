Brad Pitt says who his favourite actor is: The most beautiful woman

Brad Pitt, one of the most famous contemporary actors, has said who his favourite actor of all time is. The “Fight Club” and “Fury” star made the revelation in a past interview with the Brad Pitt Press Archive.

Pitt said he prefers the older films and explained why: “They show men standing up for their principles. Like [Robert] Redford. He played the kind of man men aspired to and the kind of man women wanted.”

However, Pitt’s favorite actor is not a man, but “the most beautiful woman on the screen.” He pointed to actress Dianne Wiest, who showed that it was possible to be beautiful without “being hastily branded as a sex symbol by fans and critics”. For his part, Pitt has strived over the years to distance himself from the “sex symbol” image by doing extraordinary roles.

“When you see a person, do you focus on how they look? It’s just a first impression. Then it’s someone who doesn’t immediately catch your eye, but you talk to that person and it becomes the most beautiful thing in the world,” Pitt explained.

That’s why the actor has always admired Wiest, who won two Oscars for supporting roles in the films Bullets Over Broadway (1994) and Hannah and Her Sisters (1986).

“The greatest actors are not what you call beautiful sex symbols. I’ll tell you who my favorite actress is: Dianne Wiest. And you couldn’t call her a sex symbol. Dianne Wiest is, to me, the most beautiful woman on screen,” Pitt concluded.

Trailer for “Hannah and Her Sisters”: