Blockchain Founders Fund announces 2nd crypto-fund

Blockchain Founders Fund has put into orbit a second fund from 75 million dollars which will concentrate its investments in Web3 startups with high growth potential.

Earlier this week, the venture capital firm specializing in Web3 Blockchain Founders Fund announced the closing of the BFF Fund II.

Equipped with 75 million dollarsthe fund is backed by several blockchain projects including Polygon and Ripple, VCs such as NGC Ventures and GSR or business angels like the French Sébastien Borget.

According to a press release, BFF Fund II will invest in start-up companies in the Web3 in pre-priming and priming.

As we close this fund, we remain committed to supporting the next generation of visionary entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of web3 and blockchain technologies. Together, we can build a more decentralized, transparent and equitable world,” trumpeted Aly Madhavji, co-founder of Blockchain Founders Fund.

Founded in 2018 in Singapore, Blockchain Founders Fund is already backing a myriad of Web3 companies. Most recently, it invested in Virtualtech Frontier, Dogami, Petastic and Klink Finance.

