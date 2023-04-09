The Awakened Launch Trailer Released – That’s Gaming

147

Frogwares has now released a handful of Sherlock Holmes games, but those who have played it will tell you that Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is probably one of the better ones, thanks in part to its horror aesthetic inspired by Cthulhu. Soon the game will get a full remake and to build more excitement for its release, the developer has released a launch trailer. Check it out below.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened combines the classic investigative mechanics you’d expect from one of Frogwares’ games based on the IP with a setting bursting with eldritch horrors, madness and monsters. All this and more is shown in the trailer, with a specific focus on the investigations and mind-blowing horrors Holmes and Watson will face.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened will be released next week, on April 11, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.