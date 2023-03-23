Bitget invests in the decentralized wallet BitKeep

The Seychelles exchange Bitget made a investment from 30 million dollars in BitKeep.

According to a statement, the deal makes the crypto exchange the largest shareholder in the startup, which was closing a $15 million Series A round led by Dragonfly last year at a $100 million valuation.

We are not only excited to provide the BitKeep team with the support needed to strengthen the security and stability of their services, but also thrilled to have such an established industry player as part of our growing ecosystem,” commented Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

Launched in 2018, BitKeep is a decentralized, multi-chain wallet that supports over 50 blockchain networks and thousands of digital assets.

For Moka Han, Bitkeep’s COO, the agreement with Bitget involves not only financial but also technical support. “We believe that working together with Bitget will not only boost our company’s growth, but also provide us with a valuable experience exchange that will benefit our users,” he said.

