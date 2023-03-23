Bad Company, Bad Company 2, and 1943 will be removed from online stores on April 28 – That’s Gaming

101

EA has announced that Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company and Battlefield: Bad Company 2 will be removed from digital stores on April 28. The games will also end their online services on Dec. 8.

Although Battlefield 1943 was a multiplayer-focused title and will essentially be lost forever with this move, Battlefield: Bad Company and Bad Company 2 will still have their offline game modes available, including their single-player campaigns.

Battlefield 1943 was released as a digital-only game on the PS3 and Xbox 360, and was the first time console players could fight on the Wake Island map, which was originally only available on PC Battlefield games. It was the third Battlefield released on consoles.

Although Battlefield: Bad Company was only available on the PS3 and Xbox 360, it was the first game to introduce the Gold Rush mode, which is now considered a foundation for the Battlefield multiplayer experience in its current form known as Rush. Both Bad Company games also had a greater emphasis on their stories, featuring a single group of soldiers from the eponymous Bad Company.