Google has officially killed Google Glass

After nearly a decade, Google has announced that it is bringing Google Glass Enterprise Edition to an end. “As of March 15, 2023,” the company wrote. “We will no longer sell Glass Enterprise Edition. We will continue to support Glass Enterprise Edition until September 15, 2023.”

Google Glass initially impressed because of its futuristic technology and appearance. Glasses that allowed you to make calls and take pictures felt like a revolution. However, it seemed the technology did not prove as popular as first predicted, and it was pulled from consumer markets in 2015.

The business version of Google Glass, which was thought to have some use in the healthcare sector, is now being discontinued. It seems that both versions of the seemingly revolutionary technology failed to catch on, and so Google is finally abandoning its tech glasses.

