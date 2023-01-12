Antimicrobial lipstick that prevents the spread of viruses, bacteria and fungi

Researchers of the Laboratory of Bioengineering and Biomaterials of the Catholic University of Valencia (UCV) have created a antimicrobial lipstick that protects against viruses, bacteria y mushrooms. Thus, anyone who uses this product will avoid infection and spreading infections to others. In the same way, it can be safely shared with family or friends.

This new development from the research group led by the. Professor Angel Serrano and also composed by Alberto Tuñón and Alba Cano, has been elaborated with blueberry extract in a cream base for lipstick. In addition, it contains shea butter, vitamin E y provitamin B5oil of babassu and of avocado.

In addition, this lipstick from deep red color is fast in the complete virus deactivationboth with and without envelopes, since it only requires one minute of contact to achieve this, according to a statement from the academic institution.

UCV’s research has been published in the. international journal ‘Applied Materials & Interfaces’.published by the American Chemical Society. Multidrug-resistant bacteria, tuberculosis model mycobacteria and fungi were inactivated within five hours of contact with the lipstick, according to the report.