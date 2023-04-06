Answer the Call to Greatness begins April 7 – That’s Gaming

121

Luka Dončić and Sue Bird lead the way in this season with new 2K Beats, clothing brands, rewards and more.

Today, 2K announced that NBA® 2K23 Season 6, featuring new content and rewards, will be available in MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W* on Friday, April 7. Season 6 also includes six new tracks by various curated artists that will be heard in the soundtrack and at Club 2K.

In NBA 2K23 Season 6, players prepare for the NBA Playoffs and the start of the WNBA season with NBA star Luka Dončić and WNBA legend Sue Bird. Bird has already built her legacy by winning four WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm, while Dončić is currently building his own legacy with the Dallas Mavericks. Both players want to reign supreme in Season 6 as presented heroes. More updates include:

MyCAREER additions include brand new clothing brands and rewards that players can unlock, including a Level 30 Jetpack (Xbox One & PS4), a Level 40 Glider (Xbox Series X | S & PS5) and a GOAT Mascot (Xbox One & PS4). Players can also unlock Core Badge Pattern Package 2 (Xbox Series X | S & PS5) as a reward at Level 39 in Season 6.

MyTEAM will feature the return of Hero cards, with a Ruby Shaquille O’Neal as a Level 1 reward that can evolve to Diamond-rated once his Evolution requirements are completed, a Ruby Sue Bird Coach Card as a Level 2 reward and a Dark Matter Hakeem Olajuwon as a Level 40 reward. To get you on your way to Level 40, three collections will be released during Season 6 with upgraded heroes ready to show their presence on the MyTEAM battlegrounds. Season 6 will also feature the return of Holographic, Unicorn and Fire Basketball Cards.

W* updates include brand new weekly and seasonal rewards, including a Sandy Brondello Coach Card, T-shirts and more. Additional updates include team boosts, apparel bundles and more.

2K Beats features new songs by some of 2K’s favorite artists, specially curated for 2K Beats. Featured artists include Premo Rice, Trippie Redd & Lil B, King Louie, Jovanie, Chap D & John G and Angel McCoughtry.

For all the details on Season 6 of NBA 2K23, check out the latest Courtside Report. NBA 2K23 is currently available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.