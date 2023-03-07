Android phones make a big change in India

Android phones are getting a big change in India, as a new condition in the Indian Mobile Application Distribution (IMADA) means you only have the Play Store automatically installed as a requirement on an Android phone.

Other Google Apps such as Search, Maps and Chrome are optional installations. While this does not affect the rest of the world, it could be Google testing some new Android options with certain market areas.

This obviously won’t be a popular decision with Google, which now no longer has 11 apps automatically installed on every Android phone. This also allows users to set their own default search engine.

Would you like these changes to come to the rest of the world?