Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key available now – That’s Gaming

KOEI TECMO Europe and developer GUST Studios today send players on an epic adventure filled with friendship, passion and secrets as their highly anticipated, magical JRPG Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is now available for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Windows PC via Steam®.

At Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Returns writer Yashichiro Takahashi, who also wrote the script for the original Atelier Ryza-game wrote, return to the franchise for an unforgettable third installment in the Secret series. This chapter follows the adventures of popular alchemist Reisalin Stout and her mischievous friends, one year after the events in Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy from 2021. On their new summer trip, Ryza and friends enjoy their peaceful life on Kork Island, until they learn that a mysterious group of islands has appeared in a nearby sea. When it appears that these Kark Isles are having a negative impact on their homeland, Ryza and her friends set out to investigate. This investigation leads them to strange ruins with a huge portal, where Ryza hears a terrifying voice that wants to lead her to the “Code of the Universe.” Where is this voice coming from, and what lies beyond the gate?

To unravel the mysteries of the Kark Isles, Ryza and her friends travel through four regions that are completely “open” for the first time – with seamless transitions and full of interesting structures, hidden areas, all kinds of animals and even randomly appearing missions. The story guides the team past many confrontations and discoveries, both on land and underwater. Ryza can climb mountain walls, zip across the coast and even climb up waterfalls with a water beast! As players continue to explore the vast areas, their discoveries will reveal more about the main story. In the process, some wild animals can lead Ryza to treasure chests or provide materials, while landmarks allow for quick travel and hidden areas lead to unprecedented surprises!

In the course of their journey through Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key players will not only make new friends but also meet characters from previous games. This latest installment features a total of no less than eleven possible team members, one of the largest numbers in the series’ history! During their mission, Ryza and friends can also find and make mysterious keys. There are different types of keys that can come in handy in exploration, synthesis and combat. Each key has a different effect, encouraging players to experiment and conquer the keys that unlock the secrets of the island.