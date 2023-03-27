Sit comfortably all day like a potato in this game bed

Our beds often offer us the most comfort, and yet we always need to get out. To work, travel and even perform more minor tasks like playing games. Dreams, however, may have a solution to that with its game bed.

The bed lets a flat-screen TV slide out of its base and has an optional side table with a stand for your controller and space to store your physical copies of games. There’s even some RGB lighting on the headboard to confirm that this is a product meant for gamers.

Check out the bed in the video below and try not to think of all the hours you could spend gaming in the ultimate comfort of your own bed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xELJD6zX44/