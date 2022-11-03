a new photo/video drone for professionals, with a range of 46 minutes

DJI’s Mavic 3 series of drones gets a new member. After last year’s debut, which integrated the “standard” and Cine models, two very expensive and high-performance professional drones, the Mavic 3 Classic looks set to cater to professionals who don’t need all the advanced features of the other two models, as well as hobbyists who want a more high-performance drone with long range.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic ditches zoom lens and a few other items

In terms of performance, the Mavic 3 Classic offers one of the best performing cameras on a photo and video capture drone: a larger-than-1-inch Micro Four Thirds format sensor with 20 megapixel resolution. It could even be the sensor built into cameras like the Panasonic GH5. The drone thus offers high-resolution photos, but also video shooting at 5.1K resolution, with three-axis gimbal stabilisation. The lens offers 24mm equivalent perspective on full-frame with f/2.8 aperture.

Basically, the Mavic 3 Classic loses the zoom camera from previous variants, offering a single lens and sensor. However, these are the same as on previously released models. There’s also a 3x digital zoom option, but the results won’t be impressive compared to the other Mavic 3s.

Earning its place in DJI’s top drone lineup, the Mavic 3 Classic benefits from a large battery that can provide up to 46 minutes of battery life on a single charge, most likely under ideal usage conditions. In reality, this could be as much as 35-40 minutes, depending on weather conditions. The drone also promises great control range, being able to fly up to 15 km from the initial point. This is made possible by OccuSync 3 technology.

You can use the new drone with several types of remote controls

In terms of control systems, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic is compatible with several types of remote controls, so if you’re upgrading from a lower or older model, you won’t have to change the whole ‘kit’. You can use the Mavic 3 Classic with the DJI RC, RC-N1 and RC Pro, released in the last two years with various drone models.

When it comes to price, however, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic offers only small discounts over the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine. The drone without remote control costs $1,469 USD, and the cheapest remote control package starts at $1,599 with the RC-N1 model, the same one that comes with the DJI Mini 2.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic prices and accessories