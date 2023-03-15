Soccer Web3: Matchday raises with Lionel Messi

The startup Web3 specialized in the soccer, Matchdayrealizes a first fundraising from 21 million dollars. It has Lionel Messi among his investors via his VC Play Time.

Professional soccer players don’t hesitate to put their hands in their pockets to take stakes in technology firms in their industry. Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé support the French unicorn Sorare.

Lionel Messithrough his own VC, has just participated in the seed round of Matchday. The young shooter raises a total of 21 million dollars.

FIFA license for Web3 Matchday editor

In addition to the Argentine star, its investors include Courtside Ventures, Greylock, Hack VC, Capricorn Investment Group and Horizons Ventures.

Another soccer star, the Spanish Alexia PutellasAlexia Putellas, is at the side of the startup Web3, but as an ambassador. Lionel MessiHe has already concluded a partnership with Sorare around the promotion of NFT – but also with Socios.

In the face of this already well-established competition, how Matchday intends to stand out? The startup has an official license from the FIFA. It plans to develop games, especially soccer.

Its competitive advantage, offering games optimized for casual gamers. It is thus another market segment that the company hopes to reach, thus avoiding head-on competition with Sorare.

Games to reach new players

“ We’re reaching out to an untapped audience in the soccer community,” tells Decrypt Matchday co-founder and CEO Derrick Ko. The publisher wants to be a gaming specialist first and foremost.

Sébastien de Halleux, its Director of Development (aka Chief Gaming Office) is an ex-executive of Electronic Arts. He has to his credit the development of the FIFA games and the Madden NFT franchise.

Our games will be accessible to all gamers and focused on a true digital property that will be a source of pride for all gamers,” reaffirms the chief gaming officer.

Matchday has already hinted at what its future titles could be. Indeed, last year the startup launched a mini game on the occasion of the soccer world cup. Two million NFT cards were distributed to nearly 600,000 players.

