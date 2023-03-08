$200 The Making of Assassin’s Creed book has been announced

If you are a really big Assassin’s Creed fan and are looking for the next luxury collector’s item to add to your collection, Dark Horse has Dark Horse might just have the item for you.

Known as The Making of Assassin’s Creed: 15th Anniversary Ultimate Edition, this hardcover book explores how the first game in the series came to be, and does so with 240 pages devoted to the making of the title.

The product description for the book states that this “will provide an insider’s look at the efforts that went into creating one of the greatest franchises in the video game industry.”

The book will also be decorated with gilded pages and satin ribbon markings, and will be packaged in a folio with a collection of other items, including a duo of lithographic prints, a metal art plate in a gold foil-stamped clamshell case, in addition to a double-sided gold coin with the Brotherhood’s emblem and the Apple of Eden on either side.

As you would expect for a collector’s item with so much gold embedded, this item will not be cheap and will retail for $199.99, and will even be a limited item with only 1000 units being manufactured.

Pre-orders for The Making of Assassin’s Creed: 15th Anniversary Ultimate Edition are now open, although the release date is not explicitly stated.