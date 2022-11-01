Wikipedia founder prepares Twitter alternative

The news that Elon Musk is now CEO and absolute decider of how the Twitter platform is run from now on is greeted with disbelief by the online community, the ideal time for another name with “clout” to take the lead with the development of a Twitter alternative.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter came bundled with bold claims and promises, the most notable of which focused on Elon Musk’s desire to turn Twitter into a “platform with freedom of speech,” as if this attribute wasn’t already central to the microblogging platform’s success. In the meantime, the only concrete steps have been to immediately fire the previous leadership, with Elon Musk becoming overnight the man with absolute power over the social media platform that has done the most to build his notoriety.

Recently, Musk has attempted to provide more details about his plans for supporting free speech, including references to the new published content rating system. The new system would also involve a moderation board to oversee major decisions. The moderation board, led by the same Elon Musk, is the entity that will have the final say on Twitter’s new policies.

Part of the mini-rebellion against the new Twitter leadership, Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, is already coming up with plans to develop an alternative . The not-very-inspiring name replacement, WT.Social, would be governed by a “trust” based algorithm, determining exactly which users whose posts should be given priority in displaying distributed content.

It remains to be seen whether or not the proposed alternative, WT.Social, will become a replacement for the Twitter network.