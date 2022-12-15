WhatsApp tests Picture-in-Picture for video calls on iOS

Already familiar to YouTube, Facebook and Instagram users, the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) display mode will allow video calls started from the WhatsApp app for iOS to continue in a window that can be moved anywhere on the screen. The aim is to allow other iPhone apps or features to be used without interrupting the video call received on WhatsApp.

According to sources cited by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp feature “allows easy moving of the Picture-in-Picture window and implements some useful shortcuts, allowing quick switching back to full-screen mode and stopping the video call.”

For example, you’ll be able to “participate” in endless meetings with co-workers, even while you occupy your time surfing the web, or even playing a mobile game.

The list of innovations also includes the visual representation of the sound “emanating” from speakers who have switched off their video stream but remained connected in audio mode. In addition, you’ll see notification messages whenever someone joins your video conferencing session.

Additionally, WhatsApp administrators are considering expanding the “View Once” feature used for sending photos and videos intended to be viewed once to include text messages that disappear as soon as they’re read. According to Meta, the new WhtatsApp functionality will remove all the obstacles of modern technology, ensuring that messages received over an encrypted connection can only be read by the person to whom they are addressed, without the possibility of someone else intercepting the conversation history.