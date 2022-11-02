VIDEO God of War Ragnarok, ready for launch: probably the best advert for the most anticipated PlayStation game ever

With just days to go until the official launch of God of War: Ragnarok, the newest title in the beloved PlayStation game series, Sony have released one of their most creative ads yet, with significant investment behind it.

Ben Stiller stars as Kratos in the newest ad for God of War: Ragnarok, the game set to be released exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS5 on November 9. In theory, some gamers have received their physical game early from certain retailers, revealing key features of the new GoW title online.

What we know about God of War: Ragnarok

As with the other God of War games, the new Ragnarok will do a very good job of perfectly illustrating how capable the PlayStation 5 is on the graphics performance side. The title is shaping up to be a very visually spectacular one, but at the same time, it will still be compatible with older PS4 consoles.

In the new commercial you can see above, titled “All Parents Can Relate,” you can see Ben Stiller, John Travolta and LeBron James. The three, along with their children, appear to be at a group therapy session where they discuss the complex father-son relationship through a parallel to the main characters in God of War (2018) and the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok.

According to the character played by Ben Stiller, the relationship between Kratos and Atreus can inspire us to become better parents. “The dynamic in God of War is valid in every parent-child relationship. When I realized that, I picked up the Leviathan axe and felt really close to my son for the first time.”

The new God of War Ragnarok game is being developed by Sony Santa Monica Studio and looks to flesh out a fascinating story set against the backdrop of Norse mythology, like the previous title in the series.