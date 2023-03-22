BMW has shown an electric moped made to be customized.

German auto titan BMW has taken a first look at a highly customizable moped it will bring to market. This moped, the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept, can be customized to your needs and has a design that screams “beach-ready.

According to a press release, the Austrian-designed e-scooter is made with a “youthful target audience” in mind, but nevertheless it features a power source that can go from 0 to 50 km/h in 2.6 seconds, a range of 130 km and a 0-80% charge time of only 65 minutes.

“Everyone defines the mobility of the future in their own way. With the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept, we now present our own idea of a stylish and multifunctional urban e-scooter that shows that mobility needs are as individual as each personality,” said Paul Brauchart, founder of Vagabund Moto.

“We haven’t reinvented the wheel, but we have a new take on function. We call it harnessing the synergy between functionality and aesthetics in a way that is suitable for everyday use.”

The BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept is expected to sell for around 13,000 pounds, and no release date has yet been mentioned as to when you might see one of these e-scooters on the road.