Twitter gets its logo back, Dogecoin backs off

The social network Twitter removed theimage from shiba inu and displays again his original logo. The course of the Dogecoin (DOGE) a quickly dropped following the change.

The blue bird from Twitter is back. On Thursday night, the microblogging platform bought by Elon Musk last year removed the logo representing a shiba inu dog meme and referring to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

While DOGE had jumped nearly 30% and briefly exceeded $0.10 following the adoption of its emblem by the social network, the price of the tokenwhich was already losing momentum in recent days, lost nearly 7% of its value following the change and evolves this Friday morning around 0,085$.

Elon Musk, who publicly supports Dogecoin and had tweeted about it after the change on Tuesday, has so far not commented on the return of the blue bird.

Correction on 07/04/2023 at 4:36pm: a previous version of this article stated that the price of DOGE was $0.85, not $0.085



