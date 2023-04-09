Technology

Twitter gets its logo back, Dogecoin backs off

By Lily Adric

The social network Twitter removed theimage from shiba inu and displays again his original logo. The course of the Dogecoin (DOGE) a quickly dropped following the change.

The blue bird from Twitter is back. On Thursday night, the microblogging platform bought by Elon Musk last year removed the logo representing a shiba inu dog meme and referring to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

While DOGE had jumped nearly 30% and briefly exceeded $0.10 following the adoption of its emblem by the social network, the price of the tokenwhich was already losing momentum in recent days, lost nearly 7% of its value following the change and evolves this Friday morning around 0,085$.

DogeCoin Course 07 04 2023

Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 hour exchange rate – Tradingview

Elon Musk, who publicly supports Dogecoin and had tweeted about it after the change on Tuesday, has so far not commented on the return of the blue bird.

Read:  Curabitur lorem magna scelerisque a purus nec

Correction on 07/04/2023 at 4:36pm: a previous version of this article stated that the price of DOGE was $0.85, not $0.085

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything.

The Best Online Bookmakers on April 09 2023

BetMGM Casino

Bonus

$1,000

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 Roadmap explained – That’s Gaming

Google confirms preparation of GPT-like chatbot, alternative Google Search interface