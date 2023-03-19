Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear steps down as CEO

Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear announced Friday that he is stepping down as CEO of the streaming platform. Alongside this news, it has been revealed that Dan Clancy, the current president of Twitch, will become the platform’s new CEO, effective immediately. Shear will continue to work for Twitch, albeit in an advisory capacity.

Shear’s announcement was revealed in a blog post on Twitch, with the founder stating that the birth of his son has been a crucial factor in his decision to step down.

With my first child just born, I’ve been reflecting on my future with Twitch. Twitch often feels like a child I’ve also been raising. And while I will always want to be there if Twitch needs me, at 16 years old I feel Twitch is ready to move out of the house and venture out on its own. It is with great shock that I share my decision to resign from Twitch as CEO. I want to be fully available for my son when he comes into this world and I feel ready for this change to face new challenges. Emmett Shear, Twitch Co-Founder

Shear’s journey with the streaming platform began when he founded Justin.tv in 2007 along with Justin Kan, Michael Seibel and Kyle Vogt. The company would later become Twitch, which was then bought by tech giant Amazon in 2014 for nearly $1 billion

For his part, Clancy joined Twitch in 2019 and has been responsible for the streaming platform’s product development since it began. Previously, he worked on the neighborhood social networking service for Nextdoor as vice president of product and engineering. In addition, Clancy spent more than 9 years at Google, which included being YouTube’s consumer product and engineering lead.