Title of new Pokemon animated series announced – That’s Gaming

The Pokémon Company International today announced the official title and logo of the new Pokémon animated series. ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ will premiere in 2023 and beyond.

The Pokémon Company Group has also released a new full-length trailer featuring never-before-seen footage from selected episodes of the series. The trailer takes a preliminary look at the storyline of “Pokémon Horizons: The Series,” which focuses on unraveling secrets in the Pokémon world.

In “Pokémon Horizons: The Series,” the two main characters Liko, who has Sprigatito as a partner Pokémon, and Roy meet many characters, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called Rising Volt Tacklers. The Rising Volt Tacklers travel through the Pokémon world in an airship. The group includes Orla, who loves mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon Metagross, Murdock, who is very good at cooking and is accompanied by his partner Pokémon Rockruff, Mollie, who specializes in healing treatments and is assisted by her partner Pokémon Chansey, and Ludlow. Liko and Roy also encounter Amethio and his partner-Pokémon Ceruledge. He belongs to an organization called Explorers. In addition, they meet the popular video streamer Nidothing.

“The animated series ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ will be an exciting exploration of new wonders in which fascinating discoveries about the Pokémon world are made,” said Taito Okiura, Vice President of Marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “The latest trailer for ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ sheds more light on the mysterious adventures that await Liko and Roy. We urge Trainers to unravel these secrets when the series premieres outside Japan later this year.”