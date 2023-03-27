Questie, a new Brand Engagement platform, is born

Questie is a new platform developed by the Spanish startup Kaikoo to revolutionize marketing campaigns in the video game ecosystem. The platform is designed to foster an interactive relationship between brands and gamers by offering challenges in video games and social networks.

With Questie, brands have the opportunity to build a community for their target audience around their products and services by creating challenges related to users’ favorite video games and social networks. In turn, brands can reward the loyalty of their followers with special promotions of their products, physical and digital experiences or coins in their video games, among others.

In a context in which the attention of users continues to fragment due to the growth of content formats, the challenge for brands to continue developing a notorious digital presence is born. Questie’s goal is to offer them an easy and intuitive platform where to build and consolidate their relationship with gamers and thus their sustainability in the industry.

By offering a variety of challenge types, including in-game achievements, Questie ensures that brands can reach their target audience in a more organic way. Rather than relying on traditional advertising methods, Questie offers brands a way to connect with gamers on a personal level, offering them an experience that accompanies them through their gaming sessions and rewards their engagement with branded content.

Questie is the new B2B SaaS developed by Kaikoo, the Malaga startup born in 2020 and responsible for. Kaikoo.proa training platform for competitive video games. Since its birth, Kaikoo has consolidated its presence in more than 17 countries between Spain and Latin America, with thousands of recurring users.

With Questie we hope to contribute to help brands achieve their goal when they decide to enter the video games and esports sector.. We want you to speak the same language as your consumers and for consumers to have more fun with your campaigns and content.. Juan Antonio Tejada, CEO of Kaikoo.

To make this possible, Kaikoo has recently raised a bridge round of investment with the support of the Mexican fund Avalancha and the Spanish fund Demium Capital, among others.

Questie has already attracted the attention of some of the most important entities in the gaming and lifestyle industry, which will announce their community on the platform in the coming weeks.

The platform is free for users and launches on March 1 at www.Questie.app. Available for users in Spain and Latin America.