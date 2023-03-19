Lifestyle

This limited edition Power-Up band is coming to Super Nintendo World –

By Liam Herbert

Nintendo is introducing a special, limited-edition gold Power-Up band to celebrate the second anniversary of Super Nintendo World Japan.

You can only get your hands on one of these bands if you visit the park in Japan, so for most of the world it will just be something you miss. But as a wristband with just a different color, it doesn’t look like you’ll miss much.

Still, we can already see listings for this thing on eBay, with scalpers likely selling the band at ridiculous prices. Aside from the coloring, the band has the same function as the other six bands currently available on Super Nintendo World, and it also functions as an Amiibo. It also does not appear that this special Power-Up band is coming to the Hollywood Park, which only recently opened.

What do you think of the gold Power-Up band?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

