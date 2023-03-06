THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE FROM 5 APRIL IN THE BIOSCOOPE – That’s Gaming

165

Wahoo: The release date of THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE moved from April 6 to next April 5.

Illumination and Nintendo release new animated film based on the world

of Super Mario Bros. The lead roles will be voiced by Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi) and Jack Black (Bowser), among others.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE runs exclusively in theaters starting April 5.

In the original and Dutch spoken versions.

Also in 3D, 4D, IMAX & Dolby Cinema.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (who previously collaborated on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies), to a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations Minions: The Rise of Gru). The lead roles are voiced by Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser,

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as

Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo are the producers. Universal Pictures and Nintendo are jointly responsible for financing.