The PC Gaming Show 2023 announced for June 11 – That’s Gaming

E3 2023 has been canceled, but other events are still taking place in June. The PC Gaming Show is confirmed to return on June 11, following the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct. It will be streamed live on Twitch and other platforms.

Hosted by PC Gamer, which is “working hard” to host the show, it will once again feature the return of Sean “Day[9]” Plott as presenter. Details about the games that will be featured at the showcase, along with times, will be revealed later.

Last year’s show included reveals such as The Alters from 11-bit Studios, Rotwood from Klei Entertainment and various indie titles. It also had updates on Arma 4 from Bohemia Interactive, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 from Saber Interactive and more. We can even see the likes of Frostpunk 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, the recently announced Silica and more.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more details. The Summer Game Fest showcase returns on June 8, while Ubisoft Forward is on June 12. There is also speculation that Sony will host a PlayStation Showcase earlier in the month.