The crypto fiat ramp Alchemy Pay raises $10M

Alchemy Paya startup specialized in cryptocurrency paymentshas just collected 10 million dollars from Singaporean VC DWF Labs.

This Monday, Alchemy Pay said it has partnered with DWF Labs and received a investment from 10 million from the venture capital firm founded in 2022 in Singapore and very active since then.

Alchemy Pay offers various products including fiat to crypto payment ramps but also fiat to NFT.

Their innovative payment solutions and commitment to bridging the gap between crypto-currencies and traditional finance align with our vision of a fully integrated digital economy,” commented Andrei Grachev of DWF Labs.

The capital will be used by the startup to accelerate its development on the Korean payment market. “Korea offers a strong market base that Alchemy Pay has not yet established a strong presence in, and we aim to establish a strong foothold in the region,” shared Robert McCracken, director of the Alchemy Pay ecosystem.

Last month, DWF Labs has made several investments including the Synthetix derivatives protocol, the Radix blockchain platform, and the Tomi DAO.

