The Bunker comes out with new clip – That’s Gaming

Amnesia: The Bunker looks to be the most different edition of the series, from its semi-open world structure to how much emphasis is placed on player choice and replayability, but in some crucial ways it will stay true to the identity of the series. One, of course, is the sheer fear it will try to evoke, much of which will come from the terrifying monster that will haunt the titular bunker as it constantly tries to find you.

Recently, developer Frictional Games revealed a short new gameplay clip to offer a terrifying glimpse of what that will entail. The monster will chase players in the dark, and it will be drawn to sound – which is a problem, because from turning on your light to passing various obstacles, you will occasionally make a lot of noise, which will only alert the monster to your location. Check out the clip below for a taste of what that will entail.

Amnesia: The Bunker will be released on May 16 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game will average 4-6 hours.