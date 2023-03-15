The best strategy games are coming in 2023

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been looking ahead to 2023 and exploring what each major genre of games has in store for fans. We’ve already covered racing, action, RPG and horror, but now we turn our attention to the strategy side of things – and boy … there are a lot of them.

Company of Heroes 3

Release: Feb. 23, 2023 / Platform: PC – Xbox Series & PlayStation 5 at a later date

World War II is one of the most covered topics in the media. This also applies to the gaming medium. Relic Entertainment is no newcomer to producing games on the subject. Both predecessors to the promising third have been phenomenal strategy experiences. At a time when developers are venturing a bit more into the real-time strategy genre, this is something to look forward to. Destroyable environments, multiplayer, the German Wehrmacht and its Afrika Korps.

Falling Frontier

Release: 2023 / Platform: pc

One of the big surprises of recent years was Falling Frontier. Developed by Todd D’Arcy, this space epic is set in our solar system. You control spaceships in what can best be described as something similar to Nexus: The Jupiter Incident. The differences involve scale and the fact that it takes place in real-time in the solar system versus small focused missions. The graphics floored us at Gamereactor and the slower pace bodes well.

Homeworld 3

Release: 2023 / Platform: pc

There was silence for years before Gearbox released a remaster of the two classic games Homeworld and Homeworld 2. Then we got a land-based interpretation with Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak. Through a kickstarter campaign, the developers raised money and interest for a proper sequel. Homeworld 3 is scheduled for release in 2023 and offers classic real-time space combat in all three dimensions, with base-building in hive ships and resource management.

Men of War 2

Release: 2023 / Platform: pc

The next World War II-focused title has been developed by Ukraine’s Best Way. Unlike Company of Heroes, Men of War focuses more on individual soldiers. They carry ammunition, weapons, supplies and can be equipped with anything you find. They use more realism in their portrayal and your detail control skills are put to the test. You can even take direct command of certain units. The campaigns let you see the war from the Allied perspective on the Western Front and from the Soviet Union’s perspective on the Eastern Front. It offers 45 battalions, more than 300 modeled vehicles, multiplayer support and co-op mode.

War Hospital

Release: 2023 / Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be in charge of a field hospital during a raging war. Brave Lamb Studio S.A. asks you that question. You take on the role of a manager in charge of a field hospital during World War I on the Western Front. Build your medical service, care for soldiers and experience a rather unexplored side of the conflict in the medium. You will have to make strategic, tactical and moral decisions. You will apply realistic, for the time, medical equipment under authentic conditions.

Frostpunk 2

Release: 2023 / Platform: pc

Frostpunk was a bit of a positive surprise. What would happen if you built a super focused city builder where survival is key. Traditionally, these titles are about making as much profit as possible and expanding cities. In this vein, you have to make sure the inhabitants don’t freeze to death, be happy with your efforts and make sure you can keep your job as mayor of one of the last cities on earth. The sequel promises more of the same; a difficult simulation of running a city in freezing temperatures.

11 Bit Studios promises that the sequel will build on everything that made the original good and dive deeper into the nature of humanity as a creature. You will be given more tools than before to create your society depending on the circumstances you are thrown into.

Manor Lords

Release: 2023 / Platform: pc

Building cities has become a big genre in recent years. They come in many different forms. Manor Lords throws you into the life of a ruler in the Middle Ages. Your job will be to build and run a medieval society, including drawing roads and shaping it with laws. You can also fight in real battles not unlike those in Total War. This hybrid of genres makes Slavic Magic’s latest game look incredibly promising in advance.

Builders of Egypt

Release: Q1-Q2 2023 / Platform: PC

It was exciting to see Pharaoh in 2023 get a remaster. Builders of Egypt looks more like a modern interpretation of the genre set in a similar time period. In terms of gameplay, it is very reminiscent of how modern historical city builders work. China and ancient Greece are also thought to have counterparts in 2023. Whether the developers manage to release all three titles during the year remains to be seen. Builders of Egypt is the title that appears to have been in production the longest and is expected to be released sometime before summer.

Broken Arrow

Release: 2023 / Platform: pc

Two hot strategy games with similar gameplay are expected during the year. One is called Warno and is similar to Steel Division and European Escalation (same developer) with a focus on the Cold War. The other is Broken Arrow, which offers stunning graphics and unprecedented modularity of forces. You can customize individual weapon systems and platforms in detail. Replace weapons on tanks and adjust functionality. The time period is set in the present, but should offer the same kind of grandiose scale as Warno, for example. You control a large number of troops, vehicles and other things on huge battlefields. Both Broken Arrow and Warno look promising, even if they are similar. If you like war games like Ruse, European Escalation, Steel Division and World in Conflict, these are worth keeping an eye on.

Stargate: Timekeepers

Release: 2023 / Platform: pc

Stargate has a long history in the world of film and television. In this industry, the number of titles is all the less. Stargate: Timekeepers will hopefully change that. You will take on the role of one of the Special Forces in the same universe as SG-1. The story begins shortly after season 7 with over 14 missions. In terms of gameplay, it has a real-time tactical set-up. Over the course of the adventure, you fight mainly against the evil Goa’uld. You will experience rebellions, meet iconic races and characters. It remains to be seen if it can do the brand justice.

Songs of Conquest

Release: Q3 2023 / Platform: PC

Heroes of Might and Magic on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System is probably not quite the right description. What is clear is that Songs of Conquest is a declaration of love for King’s Bounty, Heroes of Might and Magic, and Disciples. You collect resources, build cities in a turn-based mode. Then you fight with your heroes as generals and your troops in a turn-based board game-like system. You can cast spells and move forces across hexes. Each troop on the map is represented by a number to represent the number of soldiers or monsters. Your role is not only to win on the battlefields, but also to conquer enemy strongholds. If you grew up with any of the aforementioned series, this is a title to keep an eye on.

Dune: Spice Wars

Release: 2023 / Platform: pc

That Dune got an adaptation in the gaming world was not surprising. Dune: Spice Wars is a 4X real-time game. You build cities and try to compete with other factions over resources and cities in the desert world of Arrakis. You can choose to take on the role of one of five factions. Each faction works differently with different mechanisms to win and defeat the enemy. Even the soldiers are different. There are also neutral factions to befriend or conquer. If you liked the infamous giant sandworms from the series, they are also included here. They can quickly eat your strongest units if you’re not careful.

The Great War: Western Front

Release: 2023 / Platform: pc

If you’re interested in World War I, you’re probably disappointed by the narrow range of games available. Developed by the former Westwood Studios (Red Alert and Command and Conquer) folks under the name Petroglyph Games, comes a grandiose take on the Great War. As the name suggests, this is set on the western front with a focus on trench wars and permanent destruction. The damage you inflict on the battlefield is saved and next time the destruction continues from that point. The idea is that you will see the process from beautiful landscapes to no man’s land. You will lead the war effort in two ways. One is a more Total War-like mode in which you reinforce, move forces, do research and other activities. The other activity is large-scale, real-time skirmishes. Petroglyph Games has put a lot of effort into exploration and making it as truthful as possible.

Espiocracy

Release: 2023 / Platform: pc

Grand strategy awaits you in Espiocracy. Although the layout is similar to something like Europa Universalis or Hearts of Iron, there is a special area of focus. During the Cold War, espionage raged high from all the superpowers. You can choose to play as one of more than 70 countries. Your mission is to use your intelligence, your spies and everything in between to change the world. You can conduct coups, proxy conflicts and use your spies to create conditions that benefit you. Instead of running large forces, you run the country’s intelligence operations.

King’s Orders

Release: 2023 / Plattorm: pc

Have you ever wondered who tells your troops the orders you give. In most strategy games, you are a form of higher power whose forces move instantly at the push of a button. King’s Orders seems to tinker with this concept and anchor it in something more reality-based. In medieval times, orders were usually sent via messengers. This whole experience is about sending orders through an intermediary, i.e., a messenger. Your forces will not act without your word, but it takes a little longer than you are used to from other games. Of course, you can use this to your advantage and hinder your opponents’ messengers. Just as the enemy can prevent yours from reaching the right spot. This offers a slightly more stripped-down, streamlined experience where your control of forces revolves around how your commands get through or not. The entire metagame revolves around manipulating and sabotaging the enemy’s command system. This is something we at Gamereactor have rarely seen in the genre, which is why we are curious and interested in Afterlife’s upcoming title.