Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay show announced for March 28 – That’s Gaming

133

Nintendo has announced that there will be a gameplay showcase for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on YouTube on March 28 at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET. It will be presented by Eiji Aonuma, the series’ producer, and will last about 10 minutes. The image of Aonuma holding a controller seems to indicate that he will be playing what is being shown.

Announced at E3 2019, Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and features floating islands, new enemies, new abilities for Link to use, and even vehicles he can create and ride. Much is unknown, but Aonuma said it has “new gameplay that will bring changes to the game world.” Players will explore the world in an “unknown” state, which we will hopefully learn more about tomorrow.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for Nintendo Switch on May 12. It will cost $70, Nintendo’s first title with this price tag, although Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser says it “reflects the kind of experience fans can count on.” It is also the largest Switch title with its file size of 18.2 GB. Stay tuned for more details when the showcase airs.