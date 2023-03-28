SYNCED is coming to PC in summer 2023 – That’s Gaming

119

NEXT Games and Level Infinite have been working on SYNCED for some time, but the game is finally getting closer to launch. After initially being scheduled for sometime in 2022, the game recently got a new launch window at Future Games Show.

NEXT Games has announced that SYNCED will launch for PC in 2023. A short new trailer was also shown, showing glimpses of the different Runners players can play and the unique traversal abilities they will offer. Meanwhile, different enemies and mods for weapons, companions and more are also shown. Check out the trailer below.

It has also been confirmed that the free-to-play sci-fi shooter will be coming to consoles “soon” after its PC launch. It is not yet known how soon this will be and for which consoles the game will launch specifically, but hopefully these details will be shared soon as well.