Gaming

SYNCED is coming to PC in summer 2023 – That’s Gaming

By Willy Rock

NEXT Games and Level Infinite have been working on SYNCED for some time, but the game is finally getting closer to launch. After initially being scheduled for sometime in 2022, the game recently got a new launch window at Future Games Show.

NEXT Games has announced that SYNCED will launch for PC in 2023. A short new trailer was also shown, showing glimpses of the different Runners players can play and the unique traversal abilities they will offer. Meanwhile, different enemies and mods for weapons, companions and more are also shown. Check out the trailer below.

Read:  Fortnite halts support for Windows 7 and 8 - That's Gaming

It has also been confirmed that the free-to-play sci-fi shooter will be coming to consoles “soon” after its PC launch. It is not yet known how soon this will be and for which consoles the game will launch specifically, but hopefully these details will be shared soon as well.

The Best Online Bookmakers on March 28 2023

BetMGM Casino

Bonus

$1,000

Esports Bureau: Resultados Concurso “Reciclaje Salvaje”