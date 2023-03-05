SpaceX cancels launch just two minutes before launch -.

The NASA crew of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was preparing for launch, but minutes before launch, mission controllers informed the crew on board that they would have to cancel the launch due to problems with loading the ignition fluid on the rocket.

The problem is rare and was found during a scrub of the rocket before launch. While the astronauts wait to disembark and the problematic fuel is removed from the rocket, it is not all doom and gloom as there is still a chance of launch in 24 hours time.

The fuel problem was caused by the ground equipment loading propellants onto the rocket, as explained by NASA commentators on a stream. This makes a little more sense than the fuel suddenly creating a problem with the Falcon 9 where there had been none before.

What do you think of this?