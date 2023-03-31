Silvercrest 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner, available from today at Lidl

Lidl will be selling a robot vacuum cleaner with a wash function again next week. The device, branded Silvercrest, is not a smart one. The machine will be controllable via its physical buttons and using a dedicated remote control.

The Silvercrest vacuum cleaner that will be available at Lidl has two side brushes, 10 anti-shock sensors and three sensors that prevent falling.

The machine offers six cleaning modes:

Auto – random cleaning,

Spot – spiral cleaning with maximum suction power,

Corners – cleaning along the sides of the room,

Max – cleaning with maximum suction power,

Schedule – cleaning with preset start time,

Wiping mode – wet cleaning with microfibre cloth.

The dust and dirt container has a volume of 300 ml, as does the water tank. The maximum autonomy promised by the manufacturer is 90 minutes. The robot automatically returns to the charging dock when the battery is almost empty. Charging the 14.4 V, 2,400 mAh battery takes a maximum of 6 hours.

Vacuum power can reach 1.2 kilopascals (kPa) in Spot and Max modes, and noise output is 65 – 70 dB.

The robot measures 30 x 7.5 cm and weighs 2.86 kg. The machine is compatible with all surfaces and short pile carpets.

Two side brushes and a spare filter are included in the package.

The robot vacuum cleaner will arrive in Lidl stores on Thursday 30 March for 699 lei.

Photo: Lidl