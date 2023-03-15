Technology

Shib opens the beta of its L2 Shibarium

By Lily Adric

Shibthe entity behind the same star corner Shiba Inu (SHIB)launched ” PUPPYNET “the version beta of its layer2 Shibarium.

Teased at the beginning of the year, the public beta from Shibarium has finally been released this weekend. The developers of Shib announced the news on Saturday on Twitter.

Shibarium aims to offer more scalability to the project through faster transaction times, lower fees and an “expanded development framework,” according to the token’s developers.

Unlike its rival and big brother DOGE, the SHIB cryptocurrency does not have its own blockchain and evolves on the Ethereum network in ERC20 format.

We are starting the EARLY Beta Test of the Shibarium network which we call PUPPYNET! As we’ve mentioned many times, Shibarium is a Layer 2 blockchain that allows anyone to create DAPPS, integrate with IRL businesses and power projects with it,” wrote lead developer Shytoshi Kusama in a blog post.

