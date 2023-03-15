Shib opens the beta of its L2 Shibarium

Shibthe entity behind the same star corner Shiba Inu (SHIB)launched ” PUPPYNET “the version beta of its layer2 Shibarium.

Teased at the beginning of the year, the public beta from Shibarium has finally been released this weekend. The developers of Shib announced the news on Saturday on Twitter.

SHIBARIUM EARLY BETA TEST IS LIVE! Today, more than ever, we see the need for a truly decentralized L2 network that powers the projects of a large, global, decentralized community. Read more:https://t.co/ntKMXDKaTw – Shib (@Shibtoken) March 11, 2023

Shibarium aims to offer more scalability to the project through faster transaction times, lower fees and an “expanded development framework,” according to the token’s developers.

Unlike its rival and big brother DOGE, the SHIB cryptocurrency does not have its own blockchain and evolves on the Ethereum network in ERC20 format.