Russia is preparing Rossgram, a state-approved Instagram alternative protected by Roskomnadzor

Rossgram is expected to “cure” the addiction of Russian compatriots to Instagram, the decadent social networking platform used with Mark Zuckerberg’s approval to incite hatred and spread “false information” about the achievements and bravery of the Russian military. We are talking, of course, from the perspective of the parallel reality of Vladimir Putin’s FSB, imposed with more or less success on ordinary citizens.

The Russian equivalent of the “Great Chinese Firewall”, Roskomnadzor, is used to ensure that citizens are “properly” informed and that any threats from the online menu, such as news channels not directly under the influence of the Kremlin, or platforms, are neutralized. socialization on which “misinformation” documented in great detail could quickly arouse feelings of revolt and social disobedience.

The new service, Rossgram, will be officially launched on March 28 and will have some features in addition to the original Instagram, such as crowdfunding options and a subscription pay-per-view content.

According to the information provided on the site already set up for the new service, the Instagram alternative was prepared for a long time: “My partner Kirill Filimonov and our group of developers were already ready for this turn of events and decided not to miss the opportunity to create a Russian analogue of a popular social network loved by our compatriots “, Alexander Zobov, the director of public relations of the initiative, wrote on the social network VKontakte.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked access to Instagram since midnight on Sunday, after US owner Meta Platforms said it would allow users of social media in Ukraine to post messages such as “Death to Russian invaders”.

Meta, which also owns Facebook (also banned in Russia), said the change in its hate speech policy was temporary and only applicable to users in Ukraine during the Russian invasion. The US company’s argument is that it would have been wrong for Ukrainians to be prevented from “expressing resistance and anger against invading military forces”. Meta has since revised its position, banning calls to assassinate a head of state even in Ukraine.

Russia has already opened a criminal investigation against Meta, with prosecutors urging a local court to designate the US technology giant as an “extremist organization”.