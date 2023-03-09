Rolls-Royce goes all-electric by the end of 2023

Luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce has confirmed that it will fully commit to producing electric vehicles and produce only EVs by the end of 2023.

The company, which also has divisions that still produce jet engines, has stated that the Series 2 array of Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan cars will stick with V12 engines for now, but after these complete their runs, the brand will switch to electrically powered power sources.

Speaking to Autocar, Rolls-Royce boss Torsten Muller-Otvos stated, “By the end of 2030 there will be no more V12. Series 2 cars will be V12, brand new Rolls-Royces will always be electric.”

Rolls-Royce will also not make a steady transition to all-electric propulsion, in the form of hybrid cars. The automaker added that it will go straight from V12s to EVs in one swift action.

There is no exact launch date when Rolls-Royce will become a pure EV manufacturer, all we know is that it will be completed by the end of 2023.