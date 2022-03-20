REVIEW Game Night, the Netflix comedy ideal for an evening where you don’t want to think too much

If you feel like watching a light movie, perfect for an evening where you don’t want anything more complicated, at least not something that makes you think too much, “Game Night” on Netflix, that’s exactly what you need .

“Game Night” is a comedy that, to my great surprise, brings together big names in world cinema. For example, the lead role is played by Jason Bateman, whom we saw earlier in Ozark. Also in the cast are Jesse Plemons (best known for his Oscar-winning role in The Power of the Dog), as well as Rachel McAdams and Michael C. Hall (best known for his portrayal of the murderer in Dexter Morgan series).

Why watch “Game Night”

First of all, because you have the opportunity to see your favorite actors, mentioned above. Then I have to admit that, although it has no real chance of ticking an Academy Award, “Game Night” is a nice movie that you laugh at from time to time.

The film tells the story of a couple (Jason Batman and Rachel McAdams) who are passionate about board games. Meanwhile, Max faces an older frustration with his brother “more beautiful, more talented, richer, more likeable”, this frustration preventing him from being able to conceive children.

In one of the evenings dedicated to board games, Max’s brother, played by Kyle Chandler, comes up with a unique game idea, which will take the seven friends out of the routine of the classic.

Things quickly take an unexpected turn, so they wake up in the position of playing the most dangerous game of all time, which changes their lives forever.

In parallel, Jesse Plemons plays the role of a friend excluded from this group, due to his extremely boring nature, who is struggling to be repressed among his former friends.