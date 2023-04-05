Realme has unveiled the GT Neo 5 SE, its first phone with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 and 1TB storage

Realme seems to be releasing phones on a treadmill, with almost every week offering details of a new device. The company’s strategy seems to be working, though, as it is the fastest growing brand in Europe and seems to be among the “winners” in the Indian market. Today we learn the official details about the new Realme GT Neo 5 SE, which seems to borrow some of the advantages of the original Neo5, also known in Europe as the GT 3, but comes with hardware from a lower category at a lower price.

Realme’s GT Neo 5 SE offers flagship performance at an affordable price

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE is one of the first phones equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset. It thus promises performance comparable to last year’s flagship, with good sustained performance level stability and a significantly lower price. The GT Neo 5 SE comes equipped with a 6.74″ display with an unusual resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 pixels and refresh rate at 144 Hz.

The hardware configuration uses up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, something we don’t see very often on mid-series devices, as well as a huge 5,500 mAh battery. This will charge significantly slower than the one on the GT Neo 5, however, at just 100W, compared to 150 (and even 240W in the top variant).

Unfortunately, the camera, which has become one of the most important components on a smartphone lately, is a mid-range one with nothing really special. We’ve seen this camera module in other devices before and it produces decent, but not great, results, even for this market category. We’re talking about a 64-megapixel main sensor module, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel “microscope” lens. Realme was among the first brands to offer this microscope feature, along with “brothers” Oppo and OnePlus.

Prices for China start at 2,099 yuan for the 8+256 GB variant (280 euros) and go up to 2,799 yuan for the top variant with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage (370 euros). It will launch on April 10. Given that we’re talking about a Realme model, a brand that’s very active in Europe, we might see the GT Neo 5 SE in Western markets as well, but most likely under a different name and at a slightly higher price.