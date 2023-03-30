PGL announces CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024

Tournament organizer PGL has announced that it will host the first Counter-Strike 2 Major (CS2) history, which will take place in March 2024 at Copenhagen, Denmark. The PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 will take place at the. Royal Arena from March 17 to 31. In addition, it was announced on the Counter-Strike Twitter account that the next. BLAST.tv Paris Major May will be the last CS:GO Major in history.

After much speculation, Counter-Strike 2 was officially announced by Valve. Already active is a closed beta of that title and the end of season 17 from ESL Pro Tour also featured a exhibition match of the same.

Counter-Strike’s announcement on Twitter was the first indicator of what the new CS2 esports ecosystem would look like. CS2 will completely replace CS:GO. As the official version of the game when it arrives this summer. The PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 will feature 24 Counter-Strike 2 teams and a prize to be shared of $1.25M.

One of the greatest games of all time moves on to another chapter, and we couldn’t be happier to host probably the franchise’s most important Major in recent years. Denmark has a rich eSports heritage, and we are excited to bring the world’s best Counter-Strike teams to Copenhagen to compete for the game’s most prestigious title. Our ambition for the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 is to break the game’s all-time records for viewership. Silviu Stroie, CEO of PGL

PGL is no stranger to Counter-Strike Majors. The tournament organizer staged the most popular CS:GO Major with the. PGL Major Stockholm 2021 with 2.7M spectators. In addition, the company organized the Major last year in Antwerp, Belgiumas well as the PGL Major Krakow 2017.