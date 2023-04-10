Persona 3 Remake, Jet Set Radio Reboot images may have been leaked – That’s Gaming

70

It seems the rumor mill is heating up around two big games that are reportedly in development at Sega Studios. A remake of Persona 3 and a new Jet Set Radio game have both been previously mentioned as games in development, and new footage of both games seems to have recently surfaced online. Check it out below, courtesy of @AVtoGAMEnoYAMI on Twitter.

The footage below is said to be from an internal reel shown at Sega to showcase games in development in 2021, and also includes snippets of footage from Sonic Frontiers, which is out now. Interestingly, the Sonic Frontiers footage shows the enemy on screen using a different motion set than the one in the game.

Moreover, the potential domain of the alleged Persona 3 remake also seems to have been discovered – it is p3re.jp and it seems to be registered with the same domain provider as p5r.jp, which of course is the domain for Persona 5 Royal. Meanwhile, Gematsu has stated in its own reporting that while it cannot verify this recent leaked footage, it can confirm that a Persona 3 remake has been in development at Atlus for “several years.”

As previously mentioned, this is not the first time we have heard about these two rumors. Earlier this year, leaks claimed that Atlus was working on a full-fledged remake of Persona 3 and that it would be revealed this summer. It was also reported last year that Sega was working on a “full-scale” reboot of Jet Set Radio, possibly with live service elements.